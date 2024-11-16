All 76ers

NBA Fans Sound Off After 76ers' Disappointing Loss vs Magic

The 76ers came up short once again in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Nov 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Expectations were high for the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season. Just 12 games in, it’s safe to say the Sixers are coming up way short of expectations.

Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic offered the Sixers an opportunity to get back on the right path. Joel Embiid was slated to play in his second game, and Paul George was getting his minutes restriction removed after nearly two weeks of action.

While Tyrese Maxey’s hamstring will keep him off the court for at least another week, the Sixers have been excited to roll out their rookie guard Jared McCain, who continues thriving.

McCain’s performance against Orlando ended up being NBA fans’ only positive takeaway.

In 31 minutes of action, McCain knocked down ten of his 17 shots. He drilled five threes, accounting for 29 points before fouling out late in the second half.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and Paul George totaled 33 points on 9-30 shooting from the field. The rest of the roster that played scored just 23 of the Sixers’ 86 points for the night.

In NBA Cup play the Sixers drop to 0-2. When it comes to the Eastern Conference ranks, the Sixers are in 14th place with the same amount of wins as the Toronto Raptors, who lost to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. With a 2-10 record, in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Sixers are easily one of the most disappointing teams to start the year.

Jared McCain facing the Magic on Friday.
Nov 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket past Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

NBA Fans React to the 76ers’ Loss vs. Orlando Magic

@lucarosano3: Nobody had the 76ers and Raptors as the two worst teams in the NBA in the early part of the season.

@Illicitraps: Tyrese Maxey please come back

@RiseFallNickBck: This is a bad team and this is turning into a lost season very quickly. A 2-10 start is just unacceptable with the expectations. Unsurprisingly, this organization has let this city down yet again after saying this time it'd be different. McCain and Flagg next season though.

@JustinLever3: The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-10 🫠

@RBPhillyTake: The Sixers are relying on a 16th overall pick to carry them to wins. Times are rough right now.

Justin Grasso
