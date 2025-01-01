NBA Hall of Famer Confident About Sixers Amid Recent Hot Streak
After an extremely shaky start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are starting to trend in the right direction. As they continue to stockpile wins, one NBA Hall of Famer showed great confidence in the team.
During the offseason, the Sixers garnered a lot of buzz after making numerous notable signings. Many expected them to be in the title conversation, but injuries derailed things for them for the first two months of the year.
Now healthy and consistently having their stars on the floor, the Sixers are starting to climb out of the deep hole they dug for themselves. They are 8-2 over their last 10 games, and are only three games behind the sixth-place Milwaukee Bucks.
Over the weekend, the Sixers almost say their win streak come to an end against the Utah Jazz. However, they managed to rally late and walk out with a 114-111 victory. While on NBA TV's postgame show, Hall of Famer Isaih Thomas opened up on why he views them as one of the league's deepest teams.
"If Embiid is on top of his game and he's healthy, there really is no matchup in the league for him," Thomas said. "You look at Maxey, you look at George, then they got a deep bench. One through 15, they're loaded. I'm not surprised when they come together they win because they really are that good."
Led by another impressive showing from Joel Embiid, the Sixers kept their win streak alive in dominant fashion against the Portland Trail Blazers. They'll look to remain undefeated on their West Coast swing Wednesday night, when they take on the struggling Sacramento Kings.