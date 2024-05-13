All 76ers

NBA Insider Links Pelicans Star to Sixers as Potential Trade Candidate

A recent rumor suggests the Philadelphia 76ers could look at Brandon Ingram from the Pelicans.

Justin Grasso

Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14)
Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the 2024 offseason set to be a critical one for the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey and his front office are exploring all options to build the optimal situation around the star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

After this summer, the duo could grow to become a trio if the Sixers spend big on another notable name with all of the cap space they are freeing up.

The Sixers don’t have to bank on just free agents. With some draft assets and plenty of space, a trade could be in the cards as well. If the Sixers are looking to land a notable name in the trade market, it’s been suggested that New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is a name to watch.

According to NBA Insider, Marc Stein, the Sixers are among multiple teams that have been linked to Ingram. They join the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Orlando Magic.

Of course, it takes at least two to make a deal in the NBA trade market, so the Pelicans would have to be open to dealing away their veteran forward. Per Stein, they seem to be committed to moving off the 26-year-old sooner than later.

Nov 29, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) posts up
Nov 29, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) posts up / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

"Sure to be a popular topic in Chicago this coming week as front office executives, scouts, coaches and agents gather for the usual pre-draft frenzy of on-court drills, measurements, scrimmaging and interviews with prospective draftees: A growing belief leaguewide that Pelicans will aggressively explore the trade market for Brandon Ingram before next season,” Stein reported.

After entering the NBA at 19 years old, Ingram has collected eight seasons of experience so far. He spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, and joined the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2019-2020 season.

Through five seasons with the Pelicans, Ingram started in 287 games. He averaged 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 37 percent from deep. Last season, he appeared in 64 games, averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

The biggest concern surrounding Ingram for the Sixers would be his lack of postseason experience. With just two playoff runs under his belt, Ingram competed in just ten postseason games. During his most recent run, the Pelicans forward averaged just 14 points while shooting 34 percent from the field.

Gaining playoff-tested players is key for a Philadelphia team that’s looking to make a deep postseason run next year. That part of Ingram’s resume doesn’t necessarily fill the need on paper, but since the Sixers are searching for the right fit to play alongside Maxey and Embiid, Ingram is a name to watch as a busy offseason approaches.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA