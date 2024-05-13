NBA Insider Links Pelicans Star to Sixers as Potential Trade Candidate
With the 2024 offseason set to be a critical one for the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey and his front office are exploring all options to build the optimal situation around the star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
After this summer, the duo could grow to become a trio if the Sixers spend big on another notable name with all of the cap space they are freeing up.
The Sixers don’t have to bank on just free agents. With some draft assets and plenty of space, a trade could be in the cards as well. If the Sixers are looking to land a notable name in the trade market, it’s been suggested that New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is a name to watch.
According to NBA Insider, Marc Stein, the Sixers are among multiple teams that have been linked to Ingram. They join the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Orlando Magic.
Of course, it takes at least two to make a deal in the NBA trade market, so the Pelicans would have to be open to dealing away their veteran forward. Per Stein, they seem to be committed to moving off the 26-year-old sooner than later.
"Sure to be a popular topic in Chicago this coming week as front office executives, scouts, coaches and agents gather for the usual pre-draft frenzy of on-court drills, measurements, scrimmaging and interviews with prospective draftees: A growing belief leaguewide that Pelicans will aggressively explore the trade market for Brandon Ingram before next season,” Stein reported.
After entering the NBA at 19 years old, Ingram has collected eight seasons of experience so far. He spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, and joined the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2019-2020 season.
Through five seasons with the Pelicans, Ingram started in 287 games. He averaged 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 37 percent from deep. Last season, he appeared in 64 games, averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
The biggest concern surrounding Ingram for the Sixers would be his lack of postseason experience. With just two playoff runs under his belt, Ingram competed in just ten postseason games. During his most recent run, the Pelicans forward averaged just 14 points while shooting 34 percent from the field.
Gaining playoff-tested players is key for a Philadelphia team that’s looking to make a deep postseason run next year. That part of Ingram’s resume doesn’t necessarily fill the need on paper, but since the Sixers are searching for the right fit to play alongside Maxey and Embiid, Ingram is a name to watch as a busy offseason approaches.