NBA Insider Links Sixers to Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant
Less than a week from their postseason exit, the Philadelphia 76ers have been connected to a handful of names in free agency in the trade market. Some of the more common players mentioned are LA Clippers forward Paul George and Jimmy Butler. However, one insider recently threw another name in the mix.
On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe reflected on the Phoenix Suns’ options moving forward. They used almost all their assets to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and it didn’t pay the dividends they might have hoped. The Suns were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Following their early playoff exit, Lowe touched on the idea of Phoenix moving on from Durant this summer. If they were to go this route, he expects the Sixers to be one of the teams in the mix. “I’ll tell you this, knowing Daryl Morey, he’ll call about Durant,” Lowe said on his podcast. “Vultures will circle Phoenix. He’ll be a vulture.”
At the age of 35, Durant is still playing at a high level. In the regular season, he averaged 27.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.0 APG. Looking at his contract, Durant is signed through the next two seasons at around $50 million a year.
In terms of fit, Durant is the perfect archetype of wing the Sixers need alongside their two stars. He is someone who can be plugged into any system, and doesn’t require a lot of touches to put up big numbers. This would allow the Sixers to still showcase Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey while also having another lethal scorer on the floor.
As of now, the Suns have shown no indication of trading any of their three stars. However, given his track record, Darly Morey would likely do his due diligence if KD did become available.