New York Knicks Add Former 76ers First-Round Pick
The New York Knicks’ busy offseason picked back up on Saturday as the team added another veteran to the roster. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick Landry Shamet is set to join the Knicks for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
As expected, Shamet is headed to New York on a short-term deal. He will get one season to showcase his skillset to the Knicks and the rest of the league.
Since entering the NBA in 2018, Shamet has struggled to find stability in the league. Coming out of Wichita State, Shamet became a first-round selection to the Sixers with the 26th overall pick. Off the bat, Shamet found himself in Philadelphia’s rotation as a rookie.
Appearing in 54 games with the Sixers, Shamet averaged 21 minutes off the bench. The young guard produced eight points per game and knocked down 40 percent of his threes.
With the Sixers having the goal of winning a championship during the 2019 postseason, Philly took a big swing at the trade deadline. Shamet was a key piece in a swap between the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The young guard’s presence in the deal helped the Sixers land a thriving Tobias Harris.
Shamet’s time in LA concluded after the 2019-2020 season. During the 2020 offseason, the Clippers traded Shamet to the Brooklyn Nets. After one year in Brooklyn, Shamet ended up on the Phoenix Suns for a two-year run.
Once again, Shamet was added in an offseason trade last summer. The Suns sent Shamet to the Washington Wizards in the blockbuster trade that included NBA stars Chris Paul and Bradley Beal.
Last year, Shamet appeared in 46 games with the Wizards. Spending most of his time coming off the bench, the former first-rounder produced seven points per game. He struggled with his shot from deep, hitting just 34 percent of his threes, well below his career average.
Back in July, the Wizards cut ties with Shamet. After spending over two months on the free agency market, Shamet finds his next landing spot in New York. He’ll search for a role on an Eastern Conference contender, facing the 76ers at least four times next season.