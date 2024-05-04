Nic Batum’s Social Media Message After Sixers’ Loss to Knicks
After the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 6 loss against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, a handful of players are left unclear on what happens next.
Sixers forward Nic Batum joins a list of players who will see their contract expire at the end of the league year. And when free agency opens up, Batum will be available.
For now, the veteran forward is looking back on his time spent with the Sixers and looking forward to the Paris Olympics, where he’ll represent his country on an international stage.
“Unfortunately, this is not the way we’d like the season to end, but we tried to give everything we’ve got. Much love and respect to the City of Brotherly Love.”
Batum’s run with the Sixers started back in November. On the final day of October, the veteran was included in a blockbuster trade between the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers.
As the Sixers cut the James Harden era short by sending him out West alongside PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, the Sixers landed Batum, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris, and Robert Covington in return.
Among the three, Batum had the biggest impact. In 57 games, he collected 38 starts and averaged 26 minutes on the floor. During that time, the veteran produced six points, four rebounds, and two assists on average. Batum knocked down 40 percent of his threes and 46 percent of his shots from the field.
It’s clear Batum still has a lot left in the tank and still brings a ton of value to a team in need of a high-IQ veteran. After having him on board for more than half of the season, the Sixers should look into bringing Batum back for another run next year.