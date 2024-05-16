Former Sixers Draft Pick Lands First Start in NBA Playoffs
As the Oklahoma City Thunder fired up their Game 5 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, fans of the Philadelphia 76ers took notice of the fact that a former second-round pick for the organization was gearing up for his first start in the postseason.
Isaiah Joe was named to OKC’s starting five for the first time in the playoffs. During the Thunder’s first eight games of the playoffs, Joe came off the bench for an average of 15 minutes per game.
Although Joe has had playoff experience in the past with the Sixers, this year’s run with the Thunder presented his first true opportunity to contribute in the postseason. So far, he’s helped make a difference, which earned him his first appearance in the starting five.
In OKC’s first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Joe averaged five points. He knocked down 42 percent of his shots from the field and drilled 36 percent of his threes on nearly four attempts per game.
Leading up to Wednesday’s Game 5, Joe saw his minutes increase. As a result, he improved to seven points per game, while knocking down 53 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 46 percent from beyond the arc on three attempts per game.
Joe’s move to the starting five offered him a slight increase in minutes. However, his efficiency saw a dip. In 21 minutes of acton, he attempted nine shots from the field with all but one of his shots coming from beyond the arc. He hit on just 22 percent of his attempts to score six points.
Prior to Joe’s arrival in OKC, he was a homegrown prospect for the Sixers. After entering the 2020 NBA Draft out of Arkansas, the Sixers were expected to select the sharpshooter at some point during the draft.
After grabbing the star guard Tyrese Maxey in the first round, the Sixers spent one of their two second-round picks on Joe. He was one of three players from that draft class, but didn’t stick around long-term.
For his rookie and sophomore efforts, Joe appeared in 96 games for the Sixers. He averaged just ten minutes on the floor. During that time, he shot 35 percent from beyond the arc on three attempts per game. Under former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, Joe struggled to garner a role in the rotation.
Ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Sixers cut Joe loose after a preseason run. Shortly after, he joined the OKC Thunder. In his first run with the Thunder, Joe appeared in 73 games. He averaged ten points, while knocking down 41 percent of his threes. The young sharpshooter proved be a deep threat and maintained that image in year four.