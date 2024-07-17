Nick Nurse Opens up on Paul George's Fit on New-Look Sixers
In a rare turn of event in today's NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers managed to land an All-Star caliber player on the free agent market. Following a five-year run with the LA Clippers, Paul George opted to return to the Eastern Conference on a four-year max contract.
Now with the Sixers, George has formed a new big three with former MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Among those most excited to see this trio in action is head coach Nick Nurse.
On Tuesday afternoon, Nurse hopped on SiriusXM NBA Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. Among the things to come up was George's fit on the team. Nurse feels he is an ideal complement at the forward position alongside Philly's homegrown stars.
"We kind have Tyrese at the one and Joel at the five kind of as the bookends of the team. We needed something in the middle," Nurse said. "I think he's capable of playing both ends. Think he's capable of being a big shot maker, late-game shot maker, and he's an experienced guy that can put it in the bucket."
Despite having 14 years in the league under his belt, George is still a high-impact player in the league. In 74 games for the Clippers last season, he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG. One thing that stood out most from George's play in 2024 was his three-point shooting. The nine-time All-Star shot 41.3% from deep (career-high) on just under eight attempts per game.
As Nurse mention, George is the perfect archetype of star to slot in next to the duo of Embiid and Maxey. Because of this near-perfect fit, many have moved the Sixers back into the title conversation for the foreseeable future.