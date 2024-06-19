All 76ers

Nick Nurse’s Former Star Intends to Stick With Sixers Rival Long-Term

One of Nick Nurse's former All-Stars will remain a Philadelphia 76ers rival for years to come.

Justin Grasso

Oct 26, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) discusses with Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
A Pascal Siakam-Nick Nurse reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers was reportedly unlikely last season, but you can never rule out any move in the NBA.

This summer, Siakam could’ve been one of the top free agents in the market where the Sixers have the cap space to spend and make a splash.

When the new league year begins and signings are legal, the Sixers won’t have the chance to talk shop with the former Toronto Raptors forward, as he’s set to remain with the Indiana Pacers long-term.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Siakam intends to sign a new four-year contract with the Pacers, which will be worth $189.5 million. The deal is expected to become official on July 6.

Last season, Siakam started the year off with the Raptors. After spending several months hearing his name in trade rumors, Siakam was eventually moved to the Pacers in late January. He appeared in 41 games for Indiana, averaging 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while making a career-high 55 percent of his shots from the field.

The Pacers put together an impressive playoff run in the 2024 postseason. Siakam, a one-time champion, competed in 17 playoff games with the Pacers, his second-most postseason appearances in a single run.

In the playoffs, Siakam maintained his high level of play, helping lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the eventual NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics.

With free agency weeks away, Siakam becomes the first notable player to agree to a max extension, remaining with his current team. While the Sixers were unlikely to pursue Nick Nurse’s former All-Star player, it wasn’t out of the question. At this point, the Pacers locked him up for years to come.

