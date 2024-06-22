All 76ers

Pair of NBA Draft Prospects Names as Ideal Fit for Sixers

Dalton Knecht and Ja'Kobe Walter named as good fits for Sixers.

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) dribbles against Colgate Raiders guard Brady Cummins (1) during the first half of the NCAA Tournament First Round at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Heading into the offseason, the main storyline for the Philadelphia 76ers is their abundance of cap space. However, there is another way they could add talent to the roster this summer. At the moment, they are slated to make the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Many reports have suggested that the Sixers will try to trade this pick, but nothing has happened yet. With the pick still being theirs, Daryl Morey and the front office should be doing their homework.

In a recent story for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz put together a list of every team's top priority heading into the draft. For the Sixers, it was listed that they go star chasing an attempt to trade this selection. That said, a pair of prospects were still named as possible fits for them if they keep their first-round pick.

Tennessee's Dalton Knecht would be the perfect wing spacer between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter brings two-way ability to the shooting guard position as well.

Knecht is an older prospect, having spent five years in college. This benefits the Sixers, as his game is a little more polished heading into the pros. Knecht is 6-foot-6 wing who spent the past three years at Tennessee. In his senior season, he averaged 21.7 PPG while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc on six attempts per game.

Walter has more upside as he is much younger than Knecht. He spent just the past year playing in college at Baylor. Across 35 games, the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 14.5 PPG and 4.4 RPG on 34.1% shooting from deep.

