76ers News: Andre Drummond Opens up on His Elite Rebounding Skills
Heading into the offseason, rebounding was a key area of improvement for the Philadelphia 76ers. Their first move of free agency would rectify this, bringing in a center who thrives in that facet of the game.
Following a short stint with the team in 2022, Andre Drummond returned to Philly on a multi-year deal. He'd end up taking the NBA world by storm on media day when he stated that he is the best rebounder in the history of the league.
When it comes to rebounding, Drummond is undoubtedly one of the best. He currently averages 12.4 boards a game for his career, and had led the league in rebounds on four separate occasions.
During a recent appearance on the Run Your Race podcast, Drummond opened up on what makes him such a good rebounder. He feels he didn't really grasp how skillful he was until he got to the pros.
"I didn't understand the talent I had for it until I got to the NBA," Drummond said. "What I noticed, when I started watching guys shoot, I would know where their misses would come off. So that's when I knew I have a different outlook of what rebounding is. Some of it is God given and some of it is a lot of work that I put in."
At his peak, Drummond was averaging as much as 16 rebounds per game. Over a decade into his career, his averages still float around double digits. Last season with the Bulls, Drummond grabbed nine rebounds a game in roughly 17 minutes of work.
Drummond has started off his second tenure with the Sixers strong, averaging 10.5 RPG in the preseason. The former All-Star is set to fill a key role in the regular season, helping limit the wear and tear Joel Embiid puts on his body in the regular season.