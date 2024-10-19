76ers News: Paul George Gives Promising Update Following Knee Injury
During the Philadelphia 76ers preseason matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, things took a turn for the worst regarding their star free-agent addition. Midway through the game, Paul George hyperextended his knee after poking the ball free from Jalen Johnson. He quickly exited the game, and was later diagnosed with a bone bruise.
Since this diagnosis, there have been numerous updates regarding the Sixers star forward. He is set to be re-evaluated on Tuesday, one day prior to the team's regular season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Shams Charania also reported earlier this week that there's some uncertainty about him being in the lineup on opening night.
On Saturday morning, George himself decided to give the world an update following his injury scare. He posted a snippet from an upcoming episode of his podcast, where he touched on where he's at physically.
"I'm good," George said. "I'll be back strong and better than ever. It wasn't nothing major, or no concern. I didn't damage a ligament, I didn't damage a tendon it was literally just bone on bone bruising. I should be back hopefully sooner than later, but it won't be a long timetable."
This a massive sigh of relief for the Sixers, as they brought in PG to help this team contend for an NBA championship. Kicking off the regular season injured is not something any title hopeful wants to endure.
Opening night still seems questionable, but George's remarks are promising. It appears the Sixers won't have to go too long before the All-Star forward is able to officially debut.
George's time on the floor in the preseason was limited due to injury, but he still managed to show strong flashes. In his first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he posted a stat line of 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 53.3% shooting.