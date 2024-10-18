All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Depth Chart vs. Magic After 4 Players Get Cut

A look at the 76ers' depth chart after making four cuts this week.

Justin Grasso

Jan 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Following Wednesday night’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers cut down their roster to 14 players, not including the two-ways.

Shortly after the Sixers concluded their matchup against the Nets, Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced the team was moving on from four players.

If all goes as expected, they will join the Delaware Blue Coats for training camp soon, to begin preparing for the NBA G League run in 2024-2025, as they were on Exhibit 10 contracts with the team.

The 76ers have an updated depth chart.
76ers Depth Chart vs. Magic

On Friday night, the Sixers are set to take on the Orlando Magic for their preseason finale.

With four deep-depth players now out of the rotation, Nick Nurse will have to trot out some veterans, while relying heavily on the younger guys to battle it out.

Here’s a look at the current depth chart going into the game.

(*Note: Positions and spot are projections)

Center

  • Joel Embiid
  • Andre Drummond
  • Adem Bona

Power Forward

  • Caleb Martin
  • Guerschon Yabusele
  • KJ Martin

Small Forward

  • Paul George
  • Ricky Council IV

Shooting Guard

  • Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • Eric Gordon
  • Jared McCain

Point Guard

  • Tyrese Maxey
  • Kyle Lowry
  • Reggie Jackson

Two-Ways

  • Lester Quinones
  • Justin Edwards
  • Jeff Dowtin

Who’s Out on Friday vs. Magic?

The Sixers are guaranteed to be without at least three players against the Magic on Friday. Before the week started, the team ruled out the veteran center Joel Embiid for the entire preseason run. While Embiid isn’t known to be dealing with a setback, the Sixers are easing him into the regular season.

Paul George got a chance to play in two games this preseason, including Monday’s outing against the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, his night ended prematurely as he went down with a knee injury. By putting a reevaluation timeline of one week in place for PG, the nine-time All-Star’s preseason ended right then and there.

Lastly, the Sixers are expected to be without the rookie guard Jared McCain on Friday. During Wednesday’s fourth quarter, McCain went down with an injury, which had him rushing to the hospital. McCain avoided a long-term setback, but he’ll need time to rest. He did not travel with the Sixers to Orlando.

Being down at least seven players puts the Sixers in a tough position on Friday night. Nick Nurse will have to find a good balance of getting guys playing time while keeping them fresh and healthy before Wednesday’s outing against the Milwaukee Bucks next week.

