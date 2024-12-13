Philadelphia 76ers Rule Out Two Players vs Pacers on Friday
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't get to see much from their veteran forward, Caleb Martin.
Lately, the offseason acquisition has been dealing with numerous setbacks. Although the Sixers hope to have Martin on the floor again soon, as he was a key addition for the 2024-2025 season, they are confident some rest and recovery could help him in the long run.
“He's out there playing he's not anywhere near 100 percent,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters this week.
“He's got all kinds of things going on trying to take care of some of those. I'm encouraged. I think he can certainly play a lot better. He's kind of in this trying to figure out where he is, how he fits, all that kind of stuff. But I'm not worried about it at all because he plays his guts out. He's great in the locker room. He puts in all the time on film, all those kinds of things. It's just going to be a bonus when he gets settled in, feeling a little better physically, then we can figure out how to use him and make him feel a little more comfortable.”
It appears that Martin will get the night off on Friday. According to the 76ers’ injury report, the veteran forward is out due to a right shoulder impingement. That can be added to his list of ailments this year, as Martin has dealt with back and ankle concerns recently, too.
In his first 20 games with the Sixers, Martin has averaged nine points on 41 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent shooting from three.
Beyond Matin, the Sixers don’t plan to have the rookie second-round pick Adem Bona on the court on Friday as well. Lately, Bona has been dealing with a knee injury.
The rookie suffered his setback during the Sixers’ four-point loss against the Magic at home on December 4. Just as Bona was getting a chance to collect consistent minutes in the absence of Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, he started dealing with a setback.
During Bona’s recent three-game stretch, he averaged three points and three rebounds. He’ll miss his third-straight game on Friday night against Indiana.