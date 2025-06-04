Sister of Ex-Sixers Fan Favorite Land WNBA Deal Ahead of NBA Finals
Years removed from his days with the Philadelphia 76ers, T.J. McConnell has found success with the Indiana Pacers. After having to scratch and claw his way onto an NBA roster, he has grown into a key rotational piece on a team competing in the finals.
The Pacers entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed but always looked poised to go on a deep run. Following upsets against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, Indiana has punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.
Indiana's roster is loaded with feel-good stories, including McConnell. He spent the first four years of his career with the Sixers before eventually signing with the Pacers in free agency in 2019. From there, he's become one of the league's top backup point guards playing behind an All-Star in Tyrese Haliburton.
With McConnell getting ready to appear in his first NBA Finals, this is sure to be a big moment for his family. However, this isn't the only thing they have to be excited about. On Tuesday, reports emerged that T.J.'s sister, Megan McConnell, has landed a deal in the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury.
Megan first signed a deal with the Mercury after the 2025 WNBA Draft but was waived a few weeks later. Now, she finds herself with another opportunity to showcase her talents for the franchise.
Megan went undrafted following a five-year in college at Duquense. In her final season, she averaged 18.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 5.0 APG.
While one McConnell sibling is just starting their journey in the pros, another finds themselves with an opportunity to capture a championship.