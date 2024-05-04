All 76ers

Sixers’ Blockbuster Trade Partner Drops Out of Playoffs

The LA Clippers joined the Philadelphia 76ers as another first-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks to move the ball past
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks to move the ball past / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The James Harden sweepstakes didn’t pay off for the Los Angeles Clippers.

After acquiring the future Hall of Famer from the Philadelphia 76ers in the early stages of the 2023-2024 regular season, the Clippers solidified their big three, adding Harden to a core duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

It took some time for the Clippers to figure things out, but they hit their stride and finished fourth in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record. With that, they faced the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

With the Clippers dealing with injury concerns surrounding Leonard, they relied on George and Harden to lead the way. In the end, the Clippers were stopped short of their goals.

In a series that spanned six games, LA went 2-2 in the opening set. Former Sixers guard James Harden started his first LA postseason off right, averaging 26 points, four rebounds, and seven assists, while knocking down 50 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

When it came to Games 5 and 6, Harden struggled to thrive. In a 30-point blowout loss by the Mavs, Harden hit on just two of his 12 shots from the field. He scored seven points while turning the ball over four times.

On Friday night, the Clippers were fighting for their season. Harden struggled once again. In 43 minutes of action, the star guard attempted 16 shots from the field. He averaged 31 percent while going scoreless on six shots from beyond the arc.

Harden scored 16 points. He dished out 13 assists, but his playmaking wasn’t enough, as the Clippers struggled to avoid a double-digit loss to the Mavs in Game 6 on the road in Dallas.

LA’s season ends just one night after the Sixers fell short against the New York Knicks in Game 6 at home. The jury might still be out on who won the October blockbuster trade earlier this year, but neither team found the results they wanted.

This summer should be interesting for all of the players involved in the deal. The Clippers will likely retain PJ Tucker, who came with a player option attached to the 2024-2025 season. As for Harden, he’ll hit the free agency market once again.

On the Sixers side, they had just three of the four original acquisitions on the roster when their playoff run concluded. Nic Batum, KJ Martin, and Robert Covington all played out the final season of their contracts.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA