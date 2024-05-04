Sixers’ Blockbuster Trade Partner Drops Out of Playoffs
The James Harden sweepstakes didn’t pay off for the Los Angeles Clippers.
After acquiring the future Hall of Famer from the Philadelphia 76ers in the early stages of the 2023-2024 regular season, the Clippers solidified their big three, adding Harden to a core duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
It took some time for the Clippers to figure things out, but they hit their stride and finished fourth in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record. With that, they faced the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.
With the Clippers dealing with injury concerns surrounding Leonard, they relied on George and Harden to lead the way. In the end, the Clippers were stopped short of their goals.
In a series that spanned six games, LA went 2-2 in the opening set. Former Sixers guard James Harden started his first LA postseason off right, averaging 26 points, four rebounds, and seven assists, while knocking down 50 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
When it came to Games 5 and 6, Harden struggled to thrive. In a 30-point blowout loss by the Mavs, Harden hit on just two of his 12 shots from the field. He scored seven points while turning the ball over four times.
On Friday night, the Clippers were fighting for their season. Harden struggled once again. In 43 minutes of action, the star guard attempted 16 shots from the field. He averaged 31 percent while going scoreless on six shots from beyond the arc.
Harden scored 16 points. He dished out 13 assists, but his playmaking wasn’t enough, as the Clippers struggled to avoid a double-digit loss to the Mavs in Game 6 on the road in Dallas.
LA’s season ends just one night after the Sixers fell short against the New York Knicks in Game 6 at home. The jury might still be out on who won the October blockbuster trade earlier this year, but neither team found the results they wanted.
This summer should be interesting for all of the players involved in the deal. The Clippers will likely retain PJ Tucker, who came with a player option attached to the 2024-2025 season. As for Harden, he’ll hit the free agency market once again.
On the Sixers side, they had just three of the four original acquisitions on the roster when their playoff run concluded. Nic Batum, KJ Martin, and Robert Covington all played out the final season of their contracts.