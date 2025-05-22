Sixers Exec Sheds Light on Hard Situation Ahead of NBA Free Agency
Despite wrapping up the 2024-2025 NBA season as one of the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers’ start to the offseason has gone almost as well as it could.
Entering the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with the fifth-best odds of winning, the Sixers ended up getting the third pick. Jumping up two spots is a win, especially considering each team with the highest odds fell out of the top three spots.
One of the best incoming rookies will join the Sixers for the 2025-2026 season, barring any unexpected trades. Then, the Sixers will look ahead to free agency, where they’ll look to retain a couple of their players from last year’s roster.
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey already made it clear the team would like to retain Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes in free agency. For the latter player, the risk of losing him is much lower, since Grimes will hit the market as a restricted player.
“Grimes, we feel good about,” Morey told 97.5 The Fanatic last week.
“Obviously, he’s a free agent as well, but we have the ability to match the deal. So, we’re hoping to work something out with Grimes.”
The Sixers acquired Grimes ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, swapping Caleb Martin for him in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Looking to go younger for next year, the Sixers picked up the 25-year-old sharpshooter with intentions of keeping him around long-term. Unless another team spikes the price up with an offer sheet the Sixers wouldn’t be willing to match, Grimes will be back in Philly next year.
When it comes to Yabusele, the situation is a little different. While there is mutual interest in a Yabusele return to the Sixers, Morey noted that the situation is a little trickier.
“Yabusele is an unrestricted free agent, so we’ll look to re-sign him,” Morey said. “Those, historically in the league, have tended to be a harder situation, but it would be awesome if we could get him back.”
The Sixers are going to have to engage in a bidding war for Yabusele’s services. After re-entering the NBA following his standout Olympic run, Yabusele’s one-year gamble in the NBA paid off. He posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 70 games with the Sixers on a minimum deal.
The expectation is that the Sixers will do what they can to bring Yabusele back. The reality is that there is a legitimate chance he takes his talents elsewhere. After spending several seasons outside of the NBA, Yabusele is looking to make up for it financially, rightfully so. Whether the Sixers can afford to bring him back remains to be seen.