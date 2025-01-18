Sixers Forward Avoids Injury Report vs Pacers Despite Missing Practice
As we hit the halfway point in the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still going through their fair share of injury woes. They'll kick off a three-game road trip on Saturday without the services of multiple rotation players. It looked as though they might be down one more player, but they've managed to avoid adding new names to the injury report.
Before making the trip to Indiana, the Sixers held practice at their training facility in Camden on Friday. There were a handful of players who did not participate, with Ricky Council IV being one of them. He was reportedly out of action due to an illness.
While Council was not a participant in practice, this illness does not seem to be impacting his game status. He is not listed on the injury report against the Pacers, meaning he'll be available to play on Saturday night.
After receiving a standard NBA contract last season, Council was a young player who some thought could crack Nick Nurse's rotation this year. That hasn't necessarily been the case, but he's gotten an extended opportunity as of late. In the 32 games he's appeared in thus far, the 23-year-old wing is averaging 5.7 PPG and 2.1 RPG.
Saturday's matchup is one where the Sixers are going to need a player like Council. The Pacers are notorious for their up-tempo style, which should result in a fast-paced affair. Knowing this, Nurse could end up relying heavily on a guy like Council, who could benefit from the increased pace of play.
With guys like Paul George (questionable), Caleb Martin (out), and KJ Martin (out) on the injury report, Council will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time against Indiana.