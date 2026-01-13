Raptors Fans Created a Special Scene for Kyle Lowry in Potential Final Game in Toronto
Kyle Lowry hasn’t seen the floor much for the 76ers this year during his 20th NBA season, but Monday was bound to be a special night as he returned to Toronto for what could be his final appearance in front of the fans that cheered him on for nine seasons.
The 39-year-old guard checked in for the final two minutes of the fourth quarter as Philadelphia led Toronto by 16 points. Before play could resume, the fans at Scotiabank Arena showered Lowry with an enormous ovation as he stepped onto the floor. Even star Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey pumped up the opposing crowd as he embraced his teammate who had a huge moment in front of him.
Check out the heartwarming scene below:
“He deserved every bit of that,” Maxey said of Lowry postgame. “He brought this franchise a title, what he did for this franchise is bigger than just bringing a title though. They still play with that same culture, that toughness. I’m just happy for him, I told him I’m about to start crying.”
Lowry made six straight All-Star appearances during his tenure with Toronto from 2012 to ‘21, which included the franchise’s first and only NBA title in ‘19 alongside Kawhi Leonard. Lowry scored 10,540 points as a Raptor, second only to DeMar DeRozan in franchise history. He’s the franchise leader in assists, steals and three-pointers.
To end Monday’s 115-102 76ers win, Lowry got the ball as the clock expired and heard one more ovation, then getting plenty of handshakes and hugs from his current teammates, plus members of his former franchise.
Lowry’s retirement isn’t official, but should this season be his last, Toronto fans were sure to give him a proper send-off. He’ll be back, though, ah he’s committed to signing a one-day deal with Toronto once he calls it quits so he can retire a Raptor.
"My goal—and I've committed to this and I'll go from what I say—I will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raptor. That has not changed," he said pregame via Sportsnet.