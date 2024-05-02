Sixers vs. Knicks Odds & Prediction for Game 6 of 2024 NBA Playoffs
For some, the final results of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 5 matchup against the New York Knicks are still settling in.
In the final minute of the elimination matchup, all hope seemed lost for the Sixers. Clearly, the first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey did not get the memo.
Multiple big shots down the stretch, including a healthy three-pointer with less than ten seconds left to go, forced a once-lost game into overtime. At that point, Maxey and the Sixers couldn’t come up short, as they came too far to lose their momentum.
Avoiding a gentleman’s sweep, the Sixers forced a Game 6, which will take place on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. This time around, the Sixers hope to make up for their shortcomings in Game 4, when they lost control late in the game, allowing the Knicks to put together late-game rally, giving traveling fans a reason to celebrate and take over the Wells Fargo Center.
Once again, a loss for the Sixers could put an end to their 2023-2024 season once and for all, as it would allow the Knicks to clinch their seat in the second round.
A win for Philadelphia would add one more game to the series’ schedule and put both sides in a do-or-die scenario at Madison Square Garden this weekend.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
Game 6
Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024
Time: 9 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -158, NYK +125
Total O/U: 200.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recent History
The New York Knicks found plenty of success against the Sixers during the regular season this year. Not only did the Knicks defeat the Sixers in three of four games, but they accomplished a 3-1 record in blowout fashion for the most part.
In the playoffs, the Knicks have found more success once again, but the games have been a lot tighter, with the stakes higher. Neither team has had it easy. It’s hard to imagine that Thursday’s game would be any different. While the Sixers have the home-court advantage in this one, the Knicks’ success at the Wells Fargo Center this year should not be forgotten. In four outings on the road in Philly, the Knicks have won three of those games.
- Knicks are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games
- The total has gone over in 14 of the Knicks’ last 17 games
- Sixers are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games
- The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last 10 games
Sixers vs. Knicks Game 6 Prediction
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -158
Total O/U: OVER 200.5