VJ Edgecombe’s Rookie Card is Going for Five-Figures After 76ers Debut
VJ Edgecombe’s stock is on the rise.
After the Philadelphia 76ers' rookie had a record-breaking rookie debut against the Boston Celtics, one of his rookie cards up for auction is going for five figures.
via @Topps: The card is on eBay with a current bid of $14,550.00, and over 6 days remaining in the auction.
If you’re a Sixers fan, you couldn’t have asked for a better debut from the young two-way standout. With the Sixers still dealing with a shorthanded lineup, Edgecombe checked in for 42 minutes as a starter on Wednesday night in Boston.
During his time on the court, Edgecombe led the Sixers in shots taken, putting up 26 attempts. He knocked down 13 shots from the field, and five of them were successful from beyond the arc. By adding three more points from the charity stripe, Edgecombe finished the game with 34 points.
Not only did he have the most points for a Sixers rookie making their debut, but he had the second-most in the history of the league. It’s understandable that his rookie card shot up in value so much.
A Star is on the Rise
The Sixers finished the 2024-2025 NBA season as a bottom-three team in the Eastern Conference. With a top-six protected first-rounder, they needed some luck in the lottery to at least take advantage of their massive shortcomings.
Not only did the Sixers keep the pick, but they also had a chance to move into the top three. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper were off the board when they went on the clock. Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe were the two logical options for Philadelphia, with the latter becoming the clear favorite in the weeks leading up to the draft.
It’s way too early to say if the Sixers made the right call or not, but the results based on one game are very promising. It’s not just about the historic debut from Edgecombe. It’s about his entire offseason of preparation with the Sixers. He wasn’t a starter by default on Wednesday. The young rising star proved through his work ethic during training camp and the preseason that he belonged.
The bar is high for Edgecombe’s follow-up performance, but he’ll get a chance to repeat his success on Saturday night, when the Sixers take on the Charlotte Hornets at home. It will mark the official home debut for Edgecombe, who will suddenly have all eyes on him league-wide.