Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe in 2025 NBA Draft
The Philadelphia 76ers have drafted VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 19-year-old guard is a former five-star prospect who spent just one season at Baylor this past year. Edgecombe measured 6’4” at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine back in May.
During his freshman season at Baylor, Edgecombe started all 33 games he played. Seeing the court for an average of 33 minutes, he knocked down 44 percent of his field goals and shot 34 percent from three on 4.6 attempts per game. The guard posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
The Sixers’ path to the No. 3 pick was truly unexpected. Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers planned to contend for the NBA Finals. After signing Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid to extensions and bringing in the nine-time All-Star Paul George on a max deal, the Sixers were going all-in.
Unfortunately for them, they were plagued with injuries all season long. The result? A 24-58 season, which placed them third-to-last in the Eastern Conference.
Since the Sixers had a top-six protection on their 2025 first-rounder, their chances of keeping the pick become more realistic down the stretch of the season. Despite finishing in front of the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets in the East, the Sixers not only kept their top-six pick—but they moved up two spots after having the fifth-highest odds of winning the lottery.
In the month leading up to the draft, the Sixers were keeping all options open. While trading out was unlikely, trading back was something that was considered, as well as swapping with the San Antonio Spurs, who had possession of No. 2.
Ultimately, the Sixers kept their spot. Leading up to the draft, they were linked to several prospects, including Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach. For the last couple of weeks, Edgecombe was viewed as the favorite.
To no surprise, the Sixers confirmed they would be bringing Edgecombe to the City of Brotherly Love. Edgecombe becomes the Sixers’ newest first-round pick, following last year’s selection of Jared McCain out of Duke.