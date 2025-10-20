Bucks Cut Ties With Second-Year Forward, Lock in Roster for Season Opener
Another year, another bungled draft pick from Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst.
More news: Bucks Young Guard Labeled as Potential Breakout Player This Season
As had been expected over the weekend, Milwaukee has waived second-year power forward Tyler Smith's fully guaranteed minimum contract just in time for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Exhibit 9 training camp signing Amir Coffey — a player who's good enough to be Milwaukee's starting small forward ahead of Taurean Prince and Kyle Kuzma, although AJ Green took the job for now — will remain on the club's 15-man standard roster, as will shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr., whose $2.22 million salary will now become fully guaranteed, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Smith, the No. 33 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of the G League Ignite, never effectively latched on with the Bucks. He averaged just 2.9 points on .480/.433/.750 shooting splits and 1.1 boards across a scant 23 regular season contests with Milwaukee.
The 6-foot-11 big man had a slightly more promising stint with the Bucks' NBAGL club, the Wisconsin Herd. Smith averaged 9.4 points on a .429/.380/.789 slash line, 6.3 boards, 1.2 assists, 0.9 rejections and 0.7 swipes a night in his 15 regular season bouts for the Herd.
Jackson started the majority of his games last season in the backcourt alongside now-ex-Bucks point guard Damian Lillard as an all-defense, limited-offense stopper.
The 6-foot-6 University of Connecticut product, still just 23, started in 43 of his 67 contests for Milwaukee during the regular season — but was removed from Doc Rivers' preferred rotation by the end of the year, to the point where he cameoed in just two playoff games this spring. He averaged 3.4 points on .477/.395/.500 shooting splits, 2.7 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals a night in 14.6 minutes per.
A Series of Jon Horst Draft Whiffs
Despite fielding a roster led by a 30-year-old superstar in two-time league MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Horst has made a bad habit of bringing in young, raw pieces that can't possibly help Antetokounmpo with most of his draft picks.
Smith and Chris Livingston, a 2023 draft pick, were both waived ahead of the season. The Bucks have also recently ditched small forward MarJon Beauchamp (who is currently a free agent after brief stints with the LA Clippers and New York Knicks) — the No. 24 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — and shooting guard AJ Johnson, the No. 23 pick in Smith's draft class.
The Bucks' lone draft selection this year, Serbian power forward Bogoljub Markovic (the No. 47 pick), is a draft-and-stash prospect who will be plying his trade abroad this season for homeland squad KK Mega Bemax.
That's not to say Milwaukee is wholly bereft of young talent. Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., Cole Anthony, AJ Green, Jackson and Gary Trent Jr. are all 26 or younger, and could conceivably continue to develop.
