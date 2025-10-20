Bucks Expected to Cut Second-Year Big Man on Guaranteed Deal Before Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have 16 players for 15 standard roster spots, with the 2025-26 NBA season slated to tip off tomorrow.
With non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 training camp signing Amir Coffey set to join the roster and third-year forward Chris Livingston recently waived despite his guaranteed deal, Milwaukee apparently was eyeing a decision between useful, defense-first guard Andre Jackson Jr. and rarely used second-year big man Tyler Smith. Jackson is on a partly guaranteed contract, making $800K of his current deal until Tuesday, when his salary will become fully guaranteed.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Made Unfortunate NBA History Due to Bucks' Struggles
Sources inform Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints that Smith, who's on a fully guaranteed contract, is the Bucks player who will feel the rotation squeeze. Milwaukee is set to cut the young power forward.
On Sunday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic captured footage of a Bucks shootaround — with Smith noticeably absent, although nothing has been formally announced.
Milwaukee selected the 6-foot-11 power forward with the No. 33 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, after one week with the league's former development club the NBA G League Ignite.
Smith didn't crack head coach Doc Rivers' rotation — hardly a surprise for a second-round rookie draft pick — in 2024-25, instead appearing in just 23 games and averaging 2.9 points on .480/.433/.750 shooting splits, plus 1.1 rebounds.
More news: Bucks Young Guard Labeled as Potential Breakout Player This Season
Although Smith was not on a two-way contract, he did see himself toggled between Milwaukee and its Oshkosh-based NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, frequently.
In 15 games for the Herd last year, the 20-year-old averaged 9.4 points on .429/.380/.789 shooting splits, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 dimes, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals per.
Smith Feeling Roster Squeeze
Nothing is official yet, although it makes sense for Rivers to prioritize win-now pieces.
The 28-year-old Coffey was overqualified to be an Exhibit 9 signing, as he was a high-level 3-and-D bench wing for the 50-32 LA Clippers just last year.
Jackson earned several starts last season at the shooting guard position, as Rivers clearly appreciates his athletic upside. His offense, however, leaves plenty to be desired. Jackson averaged 3.4 points on .477/.395/.500 shooting splits, 2.7 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals in 67 healthy games (43 starts).
Smith isn't there yet.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bucks are testing the trade market for Smith prior to Monday's 5 p.m. CT roster deadline.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.