Bucks Young Guard Labeled as Potential Breakout Player This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have their eyes set on winning the Eastern Conference this season. Injuries to the Pacers, Celtics, and 76ers have them thinking they can make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2021.
Milwaukee has been eliminated in the first round in each of the last three seasons, so they have some work to do. Some big changes to the roster this summer have them needing to answer some questions.
One of the big questions is which bench player will step up besides Bobby Portis. Ryan Rollins is hoping he can be that player now that he's healthy.
NBA Analyst Believes Bucks Guard Ryan Rollins Could Be a Breakout Player
John Hollinger of The Athletic believes that Ryan Rollins can get more opportunities to show what he can do late in the season.
"We got a taste of how Rollins could make an impact last season, but now I’m intrigued by how much of a role he can carve out," Hollinger writes. "In particular, I want to see if Rollins — who was deep-sixed from the Bucks’ playoff rotation last spring — can be more of a core rotation guy for Milwaukee going forward, or if he’s going to lose out to veteran retreads such as Cole Anthony and Gary Harris."
Rollins is still a young player who has a lot of potential, and this could be a hinge year for him. This will be the year in which the Bucks find out if he's a rotational player or someone they can live without.
The Bucks Could Use Ryan Rollins in a New Role This Season
Hollinger is intrigued by the idea that the Bucks could use Rollins as a backup point guard in certain situations.
"Rollins could also help himself by proving capable of manning the point; he’s a bit in between the two guard spots at 6-4, 180 pounds, and while he shows some comfort making plays off the dribble, he’s not a guy who’s going to get the show organized," Hollinger notes.
Last season, Rollins averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 48.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
