Milwaukee Bucks should cash in on young point guard’s breakout season

The Milwaukee Bucks should trade their second-leading scorer, a 25-year-old point guard who is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 38% from three. It may sound crazy, but Milwaukee would be best served to sell high on Kevin Porter Jr. before he inevitably opts out of his contract this summer.

Porter Jr. was acquired for almost no cost last trade deadline — the Milwaukee Bucks sent former first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp, who’s spent most of his time since the trade in the G League, for Porter Jr. straight up. Since then, Porter Jr. has risen meteorically in the Bucks rotation.

Originally slotting in as a second backup point guard alongside Ryan Rollins behind Damian Lillard, Porter Jr. grabbed the starting spot vacated by Lillard when he missed time due to injury last season. With Lillard being waived by the Bucks this summer, Porter Jr. entered the season as the starting point guard.

His season was quickly interrupted, as one quarter into the Bucks season opener Porter Jr. suffered an ankle sprain, and then injured his knee during his return to play conditioning. During his absence, Rollins jumped into the starting lineup and shined. Still, when Porter Jr. returned the starting spot was waiting for him, as was a massive role on Milwaukee’s offense.

Once he got his legs back under him, Porter Jr. quickly became the Buck that Doc Rivers relies on the most. He’s averaging 38 minutes per game over his last 10 contests, first on the Bucks by a wide margin. Porter Jr. is also sixth in the entire NBA in both time of possession per game and average dribbles per touch this season, with his superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo significantly lower in both statistical categories.

Offensive involvement rate vs overall shot creation (min 450 mins)



Just too much KPJ pic.twitter.com/T3pDkmCW1H — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 8, 2026

The degree to which Porter Jr. has been handed the keys in Milwaukee was obvious late in the Bucks loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Porter Jr. took three shots in the last seven and a half minutes of the game — all of them proceeded by several dribbles, and all of them with Giannis on the floor looking on.

The problem with this usage trend is that Porter Jr. is playing as though he’s one of the apex ball-handlers in the NBA, but he’s not quite that good. He is undeniably talented as the raw counting stats suggest, but despite racking up assists Porter Jr. does not really run an offense as much as he pounds the ball and works to create advantages that lead to either shots or open looks. All of that handling has also lead to turnovers: Porter Jr. is both 10th in assists and 14th in the NBA in turnovers per game this season.

Another guard has been more impactful

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In the last 10 games with both Porter Jr. and Rollins healthy, the Bucks are actually better offensively in Rollins’ minutes: the Bucks have a 118.3 offensive rating with Rollins on the floor, vs 113.6 in Porter Jr.’s minutes. This is despite Porter Jr. actually getting slightly more run with Giannis on the floor, as he’s played 152 minutes with Milwaukee’s franchise player with Rollins logging 146 in the same span.

Porter Jr. is also a gambler, in all aspects of his game. He racks up steals because he constantly looks to jump passing lanes, often at the expense of losing his cover in the process. Offensively, his shot profile is audacious with a variety of pull-up twos and threes and a Jalen Brunson level of dribbling.

The production is there, and maybe a team looking for guard help would give up some sort of real asset to add Porter Jr. On a team with a more sophisticated coaching staff, there could be a bench role carved out for Porter Jr. that makes use of his ability without leaning on him too much.

It seems like that ship has sailed in Milwaukee with the way Rivers relies on him. Milwaukee finding a new voice in the head coaching chair could help to fit him into a healthier offense, but there’s been no indication that Bucks ownership are considering a change at this point.

With the team sitting in 11th in the Eastern Conference standings nearly halfway through the season, everything should be on the table. Rollins is a capable secondary creator and Giannis has been clear that he wants the offense to run through him more. If Porter Jr. cannot accommodate that kind of offense, Milwaukee is better off bringing in more complimentary players who can thrive without the ball.

The contract is the final consideration to mention regarding this decision. Porter Jr. signed a one-year deal with a player option worth $5.3 million next season, a number far below what players producing at the level he is typically earn. Even if Milwaukee is able to utilize his early bird rights or a different cap exception to retain Porter Jr. in unrestricted free agency, he’ll surely be more expensive than he is this season.

Milwaukee is sorely short of two-way wing players and the assets needed to upgrade Bobby Portis and/or Kyle Kuzma into a more productive player or two. If Porter Jr. can grease the wheels on a deal to add an impact player like Michael Porter Jr. it could ultimately be a win-win for the Bucks. After all, when it comes to a gambler you’ve got to know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em.