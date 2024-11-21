Bucks Provide Encouraging Update on Khris Middleton’s Health Status
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Khris Middleton could be returning to the court soon.
The Bucks provided an update on Middleton, and it is quite encouraging. Middleton has been medically cleared for a period of time but is still working to feel physically ready for his season debut from double ankle surgeries.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via Twitter/X.
Middleton has yet to play this season due to his double ankle surgeries. As of Wednesday, the Bucks' record without him is 5-9.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers believes that he is close to a return.
"He's looked good," Rivers said. "He's working his butt off. Listen, I think he's close. And he's just going to keep working. This is the best I've seen him, I will say that."
Middleton has increased his on-court activity and has consistently competed in three-on-three play over the past several weeks.
The Bucks are hopeful that the 33-year-old can compete in some 5-on-5 scrimmages before he returns to the action, but his return will be based on how ready he feels.
Rivers has not coached Middleton a whole lot since taking the job on Jan. 29. Rivers has only coached Middleton for 15 regular season games, and the trio of Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Damian Lillard have only played seven games together under Rivers.
Middleton has been a pillar of the Bucks' organization over the past few years and was a catalyst in their 2021 title win. The former Texas A&M Aggie has spent 11 years in Milwaukee and has panned out a solid career for himself, averaging 17.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field, and 39 percent from three in 712 games and 650 starts.
In addition, Middleton has been named a three-time All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist. Although he is a great talent, injuries have derailed his career a bit, especially in his last handful of seasons. Injuries have limited him to 88 regular-season games since the start of the 2022-23 season.
At the end of October, Middleton spoke to the media and provided an update on his status at the time.
"I feel good, just not good enough to play that's all," Middleton told reporters near the end of October.
The hope is that he can return whenever he is healthy, but the sooner he is back, the better for the Bucks.
