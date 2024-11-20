Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Traded to West Superteam in New Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks seem to have found their groove after a slow and horrendous start to the season. As things stand, the Bucks have a 5-9 record, which is good for 12th in the lowly Eastern Conference.
Still, they seem to be heading in the right direction, having won three of their last four games. The Bucks we've come to know could be back in contention, but it is too early to tell.
Nonetheless, if they are just a middle-of-the-pack team, that is not good enough when you have the likes of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA today, and being a middle-of-the-road team is not good enough for the former champion. If that continues to be the case, a trade could be in the cards.
That's the last thing Bucks fans want to hear, but that's the truth. Who would be a team in contention for him? According to Spencer See of Clutch Points, this trade proposal has Western Conference powerhouse the Oklahoma City Thunder acquiring Antetokounmpo.
According to See, the Bucks receive Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, Ousmane Dieng, two 2025 1st Round picks, and one 2026 1st Round pick. The Thunder would receive Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp.
For the Thunder, if they weren't championship contenders before, they certainly would be now. The potential duo of Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be one of the best in the league—two MVP candidates together with an already loaded, young, and hungry team.
As for the Bucks, they'd get a great player in return in Holmgren, plus a solid big in Hartenstein and, most importantly, two first-round draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Bucks don't have a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, so they would immediately have two to work with. The Bucks have traded away several draft picks in recent years to build a championship-contending roster.
So far, that has not worked out, as they have not reached a Conference Championship since 2021.
If the Bucks don't turn things around, the likelihood of trading Antetokounmpo will grow throughout the season. Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a championship; he is only 29 years old and is still at the top of his game.
The Bucks have limited room to make a trade to help out Antetokounmpo right away, but weirder things have happened in the NBA. The Bucks prefer for Antetokounmpo to stay and build a contender, somehow, someway, with him still donning a Bucks jersey.
More Bucks: NBA Confirms Missed Crucial Non-Call on Giannis Antetokounmpo That Led to Bucks Win