Doc Rivers Again Calls Out Bucks Physicality in Loss to Thunder
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped a frustrating game to the Oklahoma City Thunder, just a day after they took down the Indiana Pacers. But this game against the Thunder was a reality check for this Bucks as they got humbled by a great team in the Western Conference.
More Bucks news: Bucks Predicted to Trade For $125M Forward This Offseason
After the game, head coach Doc Rivers called out his guys for their lack of physicality. This isn't the first time that Rivers has said this about this group and it's become a real issue for Milwaukee.
“I just thought they were so much more physical tonight,” Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “We struggled, I thought, throughout the game, getting into our offense. I thought they strung us out. We couldn’t get open, couldn’t get to our spots and I thought that was them.”
The Thunder overwhelmed the Bucks and the game got away from them. The ball movement that normally has the Bucks' offense humming was nowhere to be seen as Oklahoma City shut them down.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo also weighed in on the lack of physicality that the Bucks showed in this game.
“They’re one of the teams, I think, that they show a lot of crowd, clog the paint, pre-rotate whenever there is a side pick-and-roll,” Antetokounmpo said. “The load man is going to be way over early before the pick-and-roll takes place. Transition, (they) show a lot of bodies. They’re one of the discipline teams. They did it for 48 minutes.
“With a team like that, you just gotta keep on finding the angles, keep on trying to be aggressive, keep on trying to make plays either for yourself or your teammates.”
The Bucks have to figure something out before the postseason starts in a few weeks. The inconsistency that they have played with for most of the season could see them be bounced early in the playoffs again.
This team has all the tools to find success but they need to stay focused throughout games to avoid more issues.
More Bucks news:
Bucks News: Kyle Kuzma Doubles Down on Decision to Veto Trade to Mavericks
Doc Rivers Will Hold Bucks Back From Title Dreams, Claims NBA Analyst
Damian Lillard Gets Brutally Honest About His Hesitancy After Joining Bucks
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.