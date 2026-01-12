The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to figure out ways to improve the team around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the trade deadline coming up on Feb. 5, the Bucks have been linked in numerous trade rumors, including one for disgruntled Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. Some members of the Milwaukee Bucks on SI staff spoke about what a trade could look like for Morant and whether or not it would benefit the Bucks.

Ethan J. Skolnick

There's only one thing that matters in every possible trade the Bucks can make, unless it includes trading the man himself for a full reset: will it convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay? So would getting Ja Morant do so? Maybe temporarily, because it would bring an instant jolt of energy, even if Morant's efficiency has been atrocious in the rare times he's played this season.

But this is not a clean fit, not like Giannis and Dame Lillard were supposed to be, because Lillard was an elite spacer and Morant is, well, not. So in the end, it might still lead to Giannis wanting out at the end of the season, and then you'd be stuck with Morant's contract. I would not give up much of value and if I did, better have an escape plan and a way to move Morant if it doesn't work out.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on during a timeout during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

It all depends on what the Grizzlies will ask for Morant. The Bucks should have an idea as to what they would be willing to part ways with if Morant were to become available. If his trade value continues to drop, it may get to a point where it would absolutely benefit the Bucks to take him. If it is just Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma and a second-round pick, it could be worth the move.

Ryan Rollins is probably who the Grizzlies would covet, but that might be hard for the Bucks to part with. I probably wouldn't make that trade if Rollins were involved.

The fit is questionable, but there gets to a point where you have to realize Morant is a floor raiser for the team, and that is valuable in its own right. If the price is right, make the deal, but the Bucks shouldn't break the bank to get Morant in Milwaukee.

Mateo Mayorga

A Ja Morant trade would help the Bucks because, despite his weak outside shooting, they need another distinctly talented player, but it isn’t a home-run move. Giannis Antetokounmpo only averages 1.8 screen assists per game, which results in 4.1 screen assist points, and that’s underwhelming for someone so big and strong with a high level of horsepower.

Morant wants to work around screens, and Giannis not setting as much as he could puts a cap on their two-man actions. It doesn’t help that Giannis is a terrible outside shooter, too.

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories