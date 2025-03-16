Doc Rivers Will Hold Bucks Back From Title Dreams, Claims NBA Analyst
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to capture their third title in franchise history and their season this decade. The Bucks have two of the best players in the league on their side, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
With those two on their side, they could compete and possibly beat anyone; however, they may be limited outside of that. The Bucks have roster limitations, which puts them as underdogs against many of the other elite teams in the league, regardless of health.
However, according to CBS Sports analyst Bill Reiter, their roster may not be the number one issue. In Reiter's latest column, he put the title contenders in tiers and listed the Bucks in their sole tier, which was called, 'Sorry, but it's still A Doc Rivers team.'
The Bucks are in the sixth tier, according to Reiter.
"Wrote this exact same thing last year and got it right then, too.
"Yes, while the Milwaukee Bucks did wash out early in the playoffs that time, it's also true that Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his team's opening-round series while Damian Lillard struggled with his own injury."
"But a full season under Rivers -- he just needs a training camp!, they told us -- hasn't exactly given Milwaukee the sheen of an NBA title force. They're jostling with the Pacers and Pistons for the four, five and six spots in the East, they're good-but-not-great offensively, and, yes, Doc is still the wrong guy."
"Still, what the hell, throw them on the list. They do have Giannis (see: Tier 4). Maybe Rivers, after 15 years, will at least get back to another NBA Finals."
Although Rivers has a title as a coach, which came in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, his time at the helm has not been pretty. He's coached two other teams outside of that and has failed to make a conference finals since 2012.
His time as a Clippers and 76ers coach came with many shortcomings. Rivers teams have a ton of talent but failed to reach their ceiling for one reason or another.
As things stand, the Bucks will likely remain in the top six in the East, but there are question marks about their ceiling. They could and should beat the likes of the Pistons and Pacers, but outside of that, they would be underdogs against teams like the Knicks, Celtics, and Cavaliers.
The Bucks and Rivers have a chance to debunk that notion with a deep playoff run this season.
