Bucks News: Kyle Kuzma Doubles Down on Decision to Veto Trade to Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks made a move at the trade deadline to go after Kyle Kuzma to help fortify their offense. Milwaukee wanted to have a third scorer who could pick up the slack when either of their two big guys are hurt.
Kuzma has fit in well with the Bucks. His defense has even been better than what they expected it to be. He has been a good fit for Milwaukee, and they think he can help them win a title.
Milwaukee is coming off a big win against the Pacers that gives them the tiebreaker over Indiana. They are now currently fourth in the Eastern Conference. That gives them the inside track to home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Kuzma knew he was likely to get traded at some point, but he wanted to steer where he was going to be sent. He initially was going to be traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
In the end, Kuzma decided that he did not want to go to Dallas, so he vetoed the trade. It seems that Kuzma is happy that's the route he went.
"I figure I was right," Kuzma said with a smirk, referencing the situation in Dallas. "It just felt like I had a clear, definite situation here to really impact and be available for this team. So far, so good."
Kuzma has been a valuable part of the Bucks since coming to Milwaukee. He knew what kind of impact he could have for this team, and it has worked out.
The Bucks are going to need Kuzma when the playoffs start. He is someone who they are counting on to be a big part of the offense when they only play the best teams in the league.
Milwaukee has proven to be one of the best teams in the league when they are healthy. Adding Kuzma gives them a higher ceiling than they had before.
With Milwaukee, Kuzma has averaged 13.5 points, seven rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
