Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Full Bucks vs Nets Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks got back to their winning ways on New Year's Eve. They traveled to Indianapolis to take on the Pacers. After being down 19 points at one point, the Bucks came all the way back to win the game 120-112. It was a good revenge game for a team that got taken out of the playoffs by the Pacers a year ago.
A big reason for the comeback was the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was the first game in a while that both he and Damian Lillard played in the same game. Antetokounmpo played in his first game after missing the previous four due to back spasms and an illness.
He came back with a vengeance. In the game, he had 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He was the biggest reason that the Bucks were able to come back and win. It's a win that Milwaukee needed after they had dropped their previous two games.
Antetkounmpo has found himself back on the injury report prior to the Bucks taking on the Nets. This is the same Nets team that beat them just over a week ago. Antetokounmpo missed that game. He is listed as probably due to right patella tendinopathy. That is the same injury he's normally on the report with.
Every now and then, the Bucks will sit him to manage the pain that he feels in his knee. He was listed as probable and he will play in this game.
With Antetokounmpo having just missed four games, it's unlikely they would keep him out of this game unless he was in some serious pain.
As long as Antetokounmpo is out on the court, the Bucks are candidates to win every game they play. Damian Lillard is finally healthy as well, so having their two stars on the court is part of what makes the Bucks so dangerous. It's also the reason why they were able to win the NBA Cup.
The Bucks have a light patch in the schedule over the next three games. They take on the Nets, Trail Blazers, and Raptors. None of those teams are currently in the playoff picture. This is a chance for Milwaukee to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Bucks currently sit at a tie for fifth in the East with the Miami Heat.
