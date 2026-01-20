Giannis continues to confound with non-committal committals

When there are no simple answers given, that typically leads to more complicated questions in the future.

As the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga continues, there are daily spikes and dips in fan confidence in the superstar's commitment to the franchise, depending on his response to the expected queries.

This happened again Monday, when Milwaukee Bucks fans had reason to feel somewhat satiated by his selection for a 10th straight All-Star start and a two-point win against the Hawks -- only to be followed by a wishy-washy post-game interview.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with another very interesting post game interview



Giannis Antetokounmpo on his thoughts about the league holding off their trade plans to wait and see what he decides:



"I can't control that. I can't control what other teams are doing. I just try to…"

Asked if he would finish the season in Milwaukee, which means making it past the trade deadline in three weeks, he said he didn't know.

"I take it day by day."

On its face, that's not an alarming quote. We all take everything day by day. Never know what can happen in life, at any moment.

Except that he does know he can shut all this down if he wants.

Another star, if not one of the same level, in Memphis has been more direct about his desires than Giannis has -- even if not everyone believes everything Ja Morant says. The Memphis guard, about whom the middling Grizzlies are supposedly open to offers, stated unequivocally on an overseas trip that he wanted to stay with his current organization in his favored city.

Ja Morant referred to the Memphis Grizzlies logo he has tattoo'd on his back when asked about his future with the team



"Everybody in here who knows me, knows I'm a very loyal guy. I got a logo on my back, and that should tell you where I want to be."



Thoughts? 🤔



Via.… pic.twitter.com/QBKquWFkQB — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) January 18, 2026

"I got a logo on my back," Morant said, "and that should tell you where I want to be."

He may end up getting traded anyway. And he may ultimately want that and just not want to say it. But he also doesn't hold the power that Giannis does, with the latter a former MVP and champion who at age 31 is still at the peak of his powers. It's understandable that Antetokounmpo is tired of the endless speculation and, as accommodating as he has always been to the media, just wants to get though these press sessions so he isn't watching every word.

Others, however, are watching and listening.

And this latest one wasn't soothing, especially after a win.

The rumors haven't come from nowhere. If the team was playing well and he was happy with the roster, you wouldn't be hearing anything, except from a few ESPN rabble-rousers who prefer that he play in a bigger market. Giannis has become the story of this season even with his team under .500 because there is something left to be desired in his current situation, and everyone knows it, and feels that he is feeling it.

Yes, it is day to day.

Yet, in future days, if he really does want to see it through in Milwaukee, he should say so.

Because there's no way the Bucks will trade him without his "say so."