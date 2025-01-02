Bucks News: Where Does Giannis Antetokounmpo Land in All Star Voting Honors?
The first iteration of the 2025 NBA All-Star game voting has dropped and the Milwaukee Bucks have a familiar face atop the Eastern Conference frontcourt leaderboard. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the way in the first return of the fan-voting.
The star landing at the top of the first returns is just another sign of the special year that he is having. Antetokounmpo will likey remain at the top of the vote due to the incredible year he has put together.
For the year, the star forward has averaged 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo has been playing some of the best basketball of his career and it has shown in how play on the floor.
The Bucks hold a record of 17-14 for the year and currently sit in the fifth spot in the East standings. After a poor start to the year, the Bucks have now climbed out of the hole and are in a strong position for contention.
It wasn't easy but the Bucks always believed that they could get things rocking on their own. There was a ton of speculation about the organization blowing things up following the poor start but that has since calmed down.
The team has dealt with some injury issues throughout the year and it has hurt them on the court. Both Antetokounmpo and star point guard Damian Lillard have missed games due to injury, potentially derailing the entire season for Milwaukee.
Thankfully neither injury has been too extreme and the team has been able to stay together. But it's been the play of Antetokounmpo that has led the way.
Antetokounmpo is firmly in the MVP race this season once again and if the Bucks keep going strong, he may be able to win again. Milwaukee has another title run on its mind, with their two stars leading the charge once again.
