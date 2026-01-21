Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Bucks)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to be without star forward Jalen Williams for at least a few weeks, as he suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Williams has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, an it'll be the 21st game that he's missed this season. The All-NBA wing missed the start of the campaign as he recovered from offseason wrist surgery.

The bright side for OKC? It has thrived with Williams sidelined this season, going 19-1 straight up when he's out of action. The Thunder have the best record in the NBA entering Wednesday's contest, and they're 9.5-point road favorites against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Williams has not looked like himself this season when he's been able to play, averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and just 30.0 percent from 3.

Hopefully, he'll be able to make a full recovery from this hamstring injury and return at an elite level down the stretch of the regular season.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Thunder in the prop market with one of their leading scorers sidelined on Wednesday.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Chet Holmgren 18+ Points (-131)

This season, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

I think he's a great bet to pick up some of the slack with Williams out, especially after he dropped 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

In 16 games with Williams out of the lineup this season, Holmgren is averaging 18.5 points per game, and he's scored at least 18 in nine of those matchups. While Chet isn't a pure scorer, he can be a matchup nightmare for some teams because of his size and shooting ability from the outside.

With more shots to go around with Williams out, I don't mind taking Chet to hit his season average against a Bucks defense that is just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating.

