Jalen Williams Injury Status For Bucks vs Thunder
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in their second leg of a back-to-back on Monday.
The Bucks are off a disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and have now lost three games in a row.
The Bucks desperately need to get back in the win column, but it won't be easy as they faced arguably the best team in the league.
While the Bucks faced the Thunder earlier in the year, it was for the NBA Cup title, which does not count towards the regular season. The Bucks will travel to Oklahoma City for the first and only time this season; however, the Thunder could be without their All-Star guard, Jalen Williams.
Williams is listed as questionable due to a wrist injury.
Williams missed Saturday's contest against the Kings due to a right wrist sprain that now has his status for Monday in the air. If he is unable to go, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Kenrich Williams could see increased roles once again.
The injury is said to have occurred during the Thunder's loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The good news for Williams and Thudner is that it is not considered long-term, so he should be considered day-to-day.
Nonetheless, it would be a huge loss for the Thunder and a massive break for the Bucks if he missed Monday's contest.
Williams, 23, is an elite guard. The last time he was on the court, he was incredible for his team, recording 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal in 34 minutes of action against the Warriors.
When Williams faced the Bucks in the NBA Cup final game, he didn't have the best of outings. He scored 18 points on 8-for-20 shooting from the field, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks.
The Bucks will still have their hands full with or without Williams in the lineup. The Thunder are heavy home favorites with a -11.5 spread.
The Thunder have gone 21-3 in home games. Oklahoma City is 32-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.
The Bucks are 9-13 in road games.
Milwaukee has been mediocre in their last 10 games, recording a 6-4 record while averaging 122.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 5.2 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.
