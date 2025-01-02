Will Khris Middleton Play vs Nets? Bucks Injury Report Finalized
The Milwaukee Bucks have had to deal with a lot of injuries this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed four straight games before taking on the Pacers on New Year's Eve. He dominated in the game, scoring 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the 120-112 victory.
Damian Lillard also played in that game and was held scoreless in the first half for the first time in his career. Yet, it was still good for Bucks fans to see him out there playing alongside Antetokounmpo. Those two stars weren't the only players to return from injury to face the Pacers.
Khris Middleton also played against the Pacers. It was only the tenth time this season that he has played. It was the first time that all three players have played in the same game this season, and it took until the final day of 2024 for that to happen for Milwaukee.
Heading into Milwaukee's game against the Nets, Middleton has found his way back onto the injury report. He's listed as probable due to his bilateral ankle surgeries that caused him to miss the first month and a half of the year. They are trying to be very careful with him.
Middleton will play in this game.
He had 15 points in his previous game against the Pacers. He's averaging 13.8 points per game in the ten games that he has played. Middleton needs to start ramping up so he's in mid-season form by April.
At this point, that's what the Bucks are hoping for. They want to have all three of their star players healthy for the playoffs. Middleton is the one player that needs to play as many games as he can, though. He needs to get himself back into playing shape before the playoffs start.
The Bucks lost to the Nets just over a week ago, but they didn't have Antetokounmpo for that game. They also didn't have Lillard for the game. Still, the Bucks were angry that they didn't win a game against a team who isn't trying to make the playoffs.
Winning games against bad teams is something that they need to do if they want to improve their seeding in the Eastern Conference. They sit just a half-game ahead of the seventh seed at the moment.
