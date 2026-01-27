How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Coming off a devastating loss to Denver that cost it the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo through the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Bucks are now a season-worst eight games under .500 and attempting to tread water until their star returns.

Fortunately, they’ve had some extra time to prepare for this stretch since Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks was postponed due to the winter storm that impacted most of the U.S. The Mavs couldn’t get to Wisconsin, so that game will be played at a later date and the Bucks will have three full days in between games as they take the floor in Philly.

The Bucks have dropped five of six, winning only a Martin Luther King Day contest at the Hawks. Antetokounmpo suffered an aggravation of a soleus strain late in Friday’s 102-100 loss to the Nuggets. Whether he hobbled off in his final act in Milwaukee prior to the Feb. 5 trade deadline remains to be seen, but the “Greek Freak” did express hope that his team can hold the fort down without him and still reach the play-in.

The 76ers are playing the second leg of a back-to-back following an embarrassing 130-93 loss at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon. Joel Embiid and Paul George sat, but the rest of the Sixers barely showed up, falling behind by as many as 50 points. Tyrese Maxey crashed out with a season-low six points on 3-for-12 shooting and Kelly Oubre Jr. was the lone starter to score in double-figures (17).

The lone bright spot for Philadelphia was Quentin Grimes and Jared McCain combining for 30 points off the bench, so we’ll see if they’ll be able to sustain some rhythm since both have been slumping.

The Bucks are 9-14 on the road, while Philadelphia’s 12-13 mark at home ranks last among the NBA teams with winning records. Milwaukee is 14-14 against Eastern Conference competition, while the Sixers are 18-17.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at 76ers

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 8:10 p.m. EST, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC, Peacock

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WPEN (76ers)

76ers look to win season series from Bucks for first time since 2011-12

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-26) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (24-21) with rest advantage in hand, but must prove they can win without two of their top three playmakers, including a former two-time MVP.

The 76ers will have their MVP back in the mix after Joel Embiid sat out the first half of a back-to-back on Monday. He’s expected to play after the knee injury management and has participated in 11 games this month, averaging 28.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over 34 minutes per game. He’s shot nearly 55 percent over his last 19 games and has scored 30 or more points eight times in that stretch, looking increasingly like his usual self on the offensive end.

The 76ers have won the first two games of the season against the Bucks and can clinch the season series for the first time since 2011-12. Philadelphia hasn’t defeated Milwaukee three straight times since 2009 and are just 13-34 over the last 47 games even having won the last two.

Both of this season’s victories came at Fiserv Forum, 123-114 in OT on Nov. 20 and 116-101 on Dec. 5. Neither game featured Giannis or Embiid, and Maxey scored 58 points in the first matchup. Grimes led the 76ers with 22 points off the bench in the most recent matchup, shooting 6-for-7 from 3-point range. Rollins is averaging 24 points and 10.5 assists vs. Philly.

Milwaukee owns a 125-107 lead in the all-time series dating back to 1968 despite dropping the first six contests.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: 76ers -10.5, Bucks +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: 76ers -455, Bucks +350

Total: 219.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G/F Gary Harris

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

76ERS

F Paul George

F Dominick Barlow

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Oblique Muscle Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

76ERS

Joel Embiid: Questionable - Left Knee Injury Management

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Probable - Left Knee Injury Recovery - Brace

Paul George: Probable - Left Knee Injury Management

Quentin Grimes Questionable - Right Ankle Sprain

Charles Bassey: Doubtful - G League (On Assignment)

MarJon Beauchamp: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Johni Broome: Questionable - G League (On Assignment)

QUOTABLE

76ers head coach Nick Nurse on rotations going forward: "There’s always room to be looking at stuff, and hopefully - I think I said this a few weeks ago - we gotta figure out how things shape out role-wise within the starters, within the bench guys. We’re still trying to develop some of that stuff because it’s been very few games (where everyone has been healthy).”

