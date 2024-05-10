Anthony Edwards Makes Unexpected Statement About Michael Jordan Comparisons
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has received a lot of Michael Jordan comparisons recently. While nobody is trying to argue that Edwards is better than Jordan, or will have a more historic career, there are certainly similarities in the play-style, athleticism, and competitive nature of the two stars.
Edwards has mostly pushed back against being compared to the Chicago Bulls great, but in a recent interview with ESPN‘s Malika Andrews, Edwards said the following:
“The first Anthony Edwards. Not the next Michael Jordan. I want people to be like, this Anthony Edwards kid, he got his own style like, he maybe got a mix of Michael Jordan in him, but you know, I got a little, I got a trey ball. My trey ball. I can shoot the three so that makes me a little different from Michael Jordan."
This was a bit of an unexpected statement from Edwards, because as previously mentioned, he has been pushing back against these comparisons. Doing so again in this interview, saying he is the first Anthony Edwards as opposed to the next Michael Jordan, Edwards did add the one comment about being able to shoot the three in a way Jordan did not.
The three-point shot was not nearly as prominent in Jordan‘s era as it is now, but the Bulls star did have the ability to knock it down. It is a completely different game now than it was when Jordan played, and the three-point shot is much more of a necessity.
