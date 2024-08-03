Chicago Bulls Rookie Makes Controversial Statement on NBA Legend
The current crop of NBA rookies have some of the wildest basketball takes anyone has ever heard. Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis has one that may make everyone turn their heads.
Buzelis was a guest on The Deep 3 Podcast where he was asked if there was any NBA hill he was willing to die on. His answer was that Carmelo Anthony is the greatest scorer ever.
"Carmelo Anthony is the greatest scorer ever," Buzelis said. "I think Carmelo Anthony is like a five-level scorer: post-up, layups, midrange, the three ball, off the dribble. So, everything. I don't think people understand how insane it was to guard him. He would go do a move, he'd get fouled, they wouldn't call it, and he would go do the same move again and just cook you."
Make no mistake, Carmelo Anthony is a phenomenal scorer. However, he's ranked 10th in the top 10 all-time regular season scorers and doesn't even crack that list in the playoffs. He's never averaged 30 points in a season, and his career average is only 22.5 points. For comparison, Michael Jordan has a career average of 30 points a game. Part of being the best scorer is actually scoring the most points.
Buzelis' bizarre take is something that seems to a echo a movement that all NBA rookies are having. Players like Brandon Miller are calling Paul George their GOAT when George has never even been to an NBA Finals. It seems like younger players just want to go against the grain, just for the sake of doing so.
