Nikola Vucevic Tried To Convince Bulls Teammate to Play In EuroBasket
The prestigious EuroBasket championships are officially underway, with several of the NBA's biggest foreign stars competing for continental basketball glory with their respective teams. However, one prominent Chicago Bull passed on the opportunity to play for his native country at EuroBasket this summer despite urging from one of his fellow Bulls teammates and competitors at the tournament.
According to a recent Nikola Vucevic interview with BasketNews, Bulls guard Matas Buzelis declined to play for Lithuania in this month's EuroBasket tournament, despite Vucevic's efforts to convince him to participate. Vucevic is the starting center for Montenegro and will be playing in his fourth EuroBasket tournament this summer, although it is his first since 2017.
Buzelis was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team last season after being drafted by the Bulls with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Buzelis was born and raised in Chicago, but both of his parents were Lithuanian nationals who played basketball professionally in the country. While Vucevic believed EuroBasket would only benefit Buzelis, the 20-year-old ultimately decided against it.
Valuable Experience
"I was trying to convince him to play," Vucevic said. "I thought it would have been really good for him to get some FIBA basketball experience, to play in EuroBasket, and to practice against all the other players from Lithuania every day. It would have been great for him.
"The NBA and FIBA are very different games. I think it's especially good for young players to experience both and learn from them. I think it would've helped him a lot, and it would've also been valuable to play in big games. Lithuania is going to try to compete for a medal, that's their goal, so for him, it would have been huge. But he decided not to play this summer. Hopefully, he will in the future"
Vucevic may have been disappointed with his teammate's decision not to play in this year's edition of EuroBasket, but it stemmed from a place of big brotherly respect for Buzelis' potential and the work habits he has already demonstrated as a professional.
"We have a really good relationship," Vucevic said. "He is a great guy and a willing learner. He asks a lot of questions, works hard, and wants to improve. I thought he had a very good first year."
