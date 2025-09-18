Josh Giddey Opens Up About Potentially Leaving NBA for EuroLeague
The Chicago Bulls had a lackluster 2025 NBA offseason, as they were solely focused on their contract negotiations with restricted free agent Josh Giddey. Finally, however, the Bulls and Giddey reached an agreement after months of negotiating.
Giddey went into the offseason seeking a new deal worth around $30 million per year, and while the Bulls were not willing to go that high, he still got a healthy payday. Giddey signed a four-year deal worth $100 million, keeping him in Chicago for an AAV of $25 million.
There was some speculation at times about Giddey's future in Chicago, with a few sign-and-trade discussions coming to life at times, but the Bulls ultimately wanted to keep him around. However, Giddey still might not be in Chicago for the rest of his playing career.
Giddey trains with EuroLeague powerhouse
The Australian guard has been spending most of his time at home, where he was able to train with the 2023-24 EuroLeague champions, Panathinaikos, while the Greek team was on their Australian tour. Giddey got some practice in with former NBA players Kendrick Nunn and Jerian Grant, along with Greek stars Nikos Rogkavopoulos and Giannis Kouzeloglou.
Giddey explained to EuroHoops why he was practicing with the Greek team in Melbourne.
“Here I train every day, and when I heard they were coming, I thought it was a good chance to get into rhythm as well," Giddey said. "They’re a very good team, respected all over Europe. It was the first time I practiced with a EuroLeague team. They have a game on Thursday and were a bit ‘tired,’ so a few of us jumped in to help them out, run up and down the court, and get them ready for the match."
Giddey feeling a move to Europe?
After working out with the team and talking to the two former NBA players in Nunn and Grant, Giddey was feeling the positive energy.
“Yes, I spoke with them. They had only good things to say about the team, the city, and Greece in general," Giddey said. "I haven’t heard a single negative word, only positives. It was fun to be with them today.”
Giddey was then asked about the possibility of playing in EuroLeague at some point in his career.
“I don’t know… maybe someday," Giddey responded. "You never say never. Like I said, I talked with the guys — they love Greece and the team, they speak so highly of it. I haven’t heard anything but positive things. So, maybe at some point in the future.”
Of course, Giddey would not want to say that he would never play in that league right after practicing with them, and leaving the door open for that big move makes sense. Giddey moving to Greece anytime soon is very unlikely, but down the line, he could certainly be open to that move.
After signing a $100 million contract to stay in Chicago, it is not the best thing to hear from a Bulls' perspective, but still, there is likely nothing significant to take away from his answer.