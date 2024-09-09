Bulls News

Former NBA Players React to Zach LaVine's Instagram Post

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine made an NBA offseason post on Instagram.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been a major topic in NBA offseason trade rumors. Several reports have indicated the three remaining years on LaVine’s five-year, $215M contract make him impossible for Chicago to trade. While this may be the case, LaVine is still a high-level player.

Playing just 25 games last year due to injury, LaVine was unable to build on what was a solid 2022-23 season where he averaged 24.8 points in 77 games.

Via Chicago Bulls on February 3, 2024: “After seeking additional medical opinions, in consultation with the Chicago Bulls training and medical staff, guard Zach LaVine and Klutch Sports Group have elected surgery on LaVine’s right foot as the next step in his recovery process. Surgery is anticipated the week of February 5. LaVine will be out 4-6 months. Updates will be provided as necessary.”

Sharing an Instagram post on Friday, LaVine posted six photos of he and his family at Bothell High School where he attended and seemingly had his jersey retired.

Via LaVine: “Hometown trip with family and friends. Hard Work always comes full circle!”

Several former NBA players commented on LaVine's post.

Via Isaiah Thomas: "🐐🐐🐐"

Via Jamal Crawford: "Congrats 👑!"

Via James Ennis: "🩸🩸🩸"

Via Denzel Valentine: "🔥🔥"

Zach LaVine and Denzel Valentine
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and guard Denzel Valentine (45) against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how this upcoming NBA season plays out for LaVine. It seems the two-time NBA All-Star will at least begin the year in Chicago, but could very well end up elsewhere by the trade deadline.

