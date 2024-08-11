Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was a hero for Team USA in their final two games at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coming within one point of Carmelo Anthony's Team USA single game scoring record, Curry finished with 36 points in the semifinals win over Serbia.
Following his performance against Serbia with 24 points in the gold medal game against France, Curry had the basketball world in awe of his fourth quarter shooting display. Making four threes in the fourth quarter alone, Curry took over down the stretch to end any hopes France had of making a comeback against Team USA.
This was Curry's first appearance at the Olympics, and potentially the only one he will have. At age 36, Curry will be 40 when the 2028 Olympics are played in Los Angeles. This makes it reasonable to assume he could be one and done at the Olympics, and if that is the case, he made the most of his one run.
Following his gold medal game performance, the Warriors shared that Curry joined Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird as the fifth player in NBA history to win at least four NBA championships, two league MVP awards, and an Olympic gold medal.
Jordan's run with the Chicago Bulls has him on nearly every list like this, as the six-time NBA champion is still considered the greatest player in basketball history by many. Many also feel James owns this title, as he continues adding to his case with more career accomplishments.
