Chicago Bulls Share Good News on Josh Giddey, Bad News on Zach Collins

The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without one of their best big men for the forseeable future.

Ahead of Wednesday night's meeting with the Utah Jazz at the United Center, head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Zach Collins. The backup center has been sidelined since December 29 due to a toe injury. The extended absence marks Collins' second of the season, as he also missed the first 21 games of the regular season due to a wrist injury.

We learned last week that Collins' injury was considered "significant" and that the organization was seeking multiple opinions on the best way to proceed. While surgery has seemingly been taken off the table for now, the Bulls have provided no timeline for Collins' return. Instead, Donovan shared that Collins will now continue to be in his boot for at least the next two weeks (h/t Will Gottlieb CHGO).

The Bulls' head coach even went as far as to say that he does not anticipate a return for Collins before the All-Star break. In other words, he is now expected to miss the team's next 16 games. This means he would be sidelined for 37 of the team's first 47 contests of 2025-26.

Collins has played well in his limited action this season, making the absence hurt that much more. He has averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in his ten games thus far, and the Bulls have gone 6-4 in those outings. This isn't to say he is the driving force behind a winning Bulls team, but there is no question he brings a level of physicality and rim protection they desperately lack. And he does that while providing the same kind of floor-spacing and passing ability they covet.

Nevertheless, injuries have been an unfortunate part of Collins' career. He hasn't appeared in more than 69 games since his second season in the NBA (2018-19). The lack of availability will undoubtedly have to be factored into the Bulls' offseason decision-making. Collins is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. While he previously felt like someone this front office could look to keep around because of his strong play, the injury history speaks for itself.

There is also no doubt that this news could have a legitimate impact on this upcoming trade deadline. It's unclear if a market would have emerged for Collins' services, but he has felt like someone who could be on the move due to his expiring contract. Do I think this completely eliminates the possibility of him being included in a trade? Not necessarily. The mid-tier salary alone could come in handy ($18.1 million). However, any non-tanking team would likely be hesitant about acquiring him if they are unsure about his health moving forward.

What About Josh Giddey?

Dec 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) is greeted as he comes to the bench in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In much more optimistic news, Josh Giddey is trending up!

Billy Donovan shared that the lead guard is expected to start ramping up this week. While it doesn't sound as if they have put a specific timeline on his return, Donovan shared that he has progressed "really, really well" (h/t Drew Stevens). He also said that he expects this ramp-up period to take at least a week.

Of course, Giddey has missed the last seven games with a hamstring strain. Prior to that, he was playing the best basketball of his career and posting All-Star-caliber numbers. The 23-year-old continues to rank third in triple-doubles and fifth in double-doubles, averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.9 rebounds per game.

All things considered, Giddey's return could have a significant impact on the trajectory of the season as a whole. Most signs have pointed toward a trade deadline sell-off, but we all know this front office has tried to avoid that at all costs in recent years. If Giddey does step back on the floor and help Chicago rattle off a few wins, does Arturas Karnisovas revert course again? Does he talk himself into another Play-In Tournament run?