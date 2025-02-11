Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls are sitting on a two-game losing streak, and hosting the Detroit Pistons in game three of their regular season series matchup.
Currently, the series is split 1-1 with the most recent game going to the Pistons. The Bulls lost control of the game late in the 2nd quarter and could never regain the lead from then on. Nikola Vucevic recorded a triple-double totaling 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists but the game ended in a 127-119 win for the Pistons.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with influenza and left knee injury management.
Ayo Dosunmu is probable with an illness, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adama Sanogo is out with a left knee contusion.
The Pistons have five players listed on their report: Jaden Ivey, Bobi Klintman, Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith.
Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Bobi Klintman is out on G League assignment, Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith are all out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will face off Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
