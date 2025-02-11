Bulls News

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons

There is one key name listed on the Bulls vs Pistons injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles on Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles on Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are sitting on a two-game losing streak, and hosting the Detroit Pistons in game three of their regular season series matchup.

Currently, the series is split 1-1 with the most recent game going to the Pistons. The Bulls lost control of the game late in the 2nd quarter and could never regain the lead from then on. Nikola Vucevic recorded a triple-double totaling 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists but the game ended in a 127-119 win for the Pistons.

The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.

Lonzo Ball is OUT with influenza and left knee injury management.

Ayo Dosunmu is probable with an illness, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adama Sanogo is out with a left knee contusion.

The Pistons have five players listed on their report: Jaden Ivey, Bobi Klintman, Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith.

Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Bobi Klintman is out on G League assignment, Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith are all out due to their two-way G League contracts.

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will face off Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

New Chicago Bulls Player's Honest Thoughts on Getting Traded

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Make Big Josh Giddey Decision

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News