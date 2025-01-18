NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have been in dire need of upgrading their frontcourt. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have been in dire need of blowing up their roster and starting over. Many NBA insiders have stated that the Warriors are interested in Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic, but what would a trade actually look like?
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed what an actual trade between the Warriors and Bulls would look like for Vucevic.
Chicago Bulls Receive: F Kyle Anderson, G Gary Payton II, C Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors Receive: C Nikola Vučević
In all honesty, it's a pretty bad trade offer for the Chicago Bulls. The team has been looking for a draft pick when it comes to Vucevic's contract, and the trade doesn't offer it. Not only that, but none of the three players being sent out by the Warriors would have much value to the Bulls' future, nor garner their own trade value.
It's a trade that seems to send Golden State's undesired players as opposed to anyone coveted. There's no reason for Chicago to trade Vucevic while he's averaging 20.6 points and 10.4 rebounds for an offer that low.
As it stands, Nikola Vucevic's trade value is likely as high as it's going to get. He's averaging All-Star numbers and just put up a 40-point, 12-rebound game tonight. There is no reason for the Bulls to be this desperate when trading their big man.
