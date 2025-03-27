Lakers Waive Former Top-Ten Pick Before Bulls Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a thrilling buzzer-beater win against the Indiana Pacers and will look to take that momentum into Chicago Thursday night against the Bulls. Now in the second half of their four-game road trip, the Lakers will look to avoid a regular season series sweep from Chicago after being blown out at home last weekend.
On top of focusing on just winning games, the Lakers also have to start preparing themselves for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. With time ticking and roster moves that can still be made, the Lakers decided to cut ties with a former top-10 pick to bolster their playoff rotation.
In order for the Lakers to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard contract, Los Angeles has waived the 10th overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, Cam Reddish. Once a highly-touted recruit who committed to Duke, Reddish's lackluster time over the last two seasons with Los Angeles comes to an end.
Before Los Angeles, Reddish had stops with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers. Still just 25 years old, teams will likely still take a chance on the once-promising talent.
Now with Reddish off the roster and Goodwin eligible for the playoffs for Los Angeles, the focus remains on their contest against Chicago on Thursday night, with tip-off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
