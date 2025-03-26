Bulls News

LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James provided rare insight on his relationship with Michael Jordan

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the greatest players to ever play basketball, but they've always had a very enigmatic relationship.

For as much as the two acknowledged one another, it seems like they never had a real friendship the way Kobe Bryant had one with the two of them. During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, LeBron finally gave some rare insight into his relationship with Jordan.

"Me and Michael Jordan are in a good spot," James said on the Pat McAfee show. "We don't talk. I think [it's because] I'm still playing. I'm still focused on my craft right now."

In LeBron's eyes, he believes Jordan is too competitive to want to speak to him while he's an active player in the NBA.

"We all know MJ. Even if you don't know him personally, he's one of the most ruthless competitors around," Lebron said. "And till I'm done, and he doesn't have to look at me run up and down wearing the No. 23, and every time my name is mentioned, it's mentioned with his. He's like, 'I don't f**king talk to you. Don't talk to me right now. Do not call me.'"

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

LeBron added that he and Kobe Bryant didn't have a real relationship either until LeBron joined the Olympic team with him and when LeBron became a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Until I became a Laker and then he retired, that's when our relationship became really, really good," LeBron said of Kobe Bryant. "He welcomed me, 'Call me, bro. Anything you need in LA, I got you. You're a Laker now, you're family.'"

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant
Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

James' statement is interesting to hear, especially because Jordan was very widely-known to help Kobe Bryant during his active career. Jordan gave Bryant tips on beating the 2008 Celtics, helped him work on moves, and gave him mental tips with winning NBA championships.

There are always three sides to every story, your side, their side, and the truth.

feed

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News