LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Michael Jordan
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the greatest players to ever play basketball, but they've always had a very enigmatic relationship.
For as much as the two acknowledged one another, it seems like they never had a real friendship the way Kobe Bryant had one with the two of them. During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, LeBron finally gave some rare insight into his relationship with Jordan.
"Me and Michael Jordan are in a good spot," James said on the Pat McAfee show. "We don't talk. I think [it's because] I'm still playing. I'm still focused on my craft right now."
In LeBron's eyes, he believes Jordan is too competitive to want to speak to him while he's an active player in the NBA.
"We all know MJ. Even if you don't know him personally, he's one of the most ruthless competitors around," Lebron said. "And till I'm done, and he doesn't have to look at me run up and down wearing the No. 23, and every time my name is mentioned, it's mentioned with his. He's like, 'I don't f**king talk to you. Don't talk to me right now. Do not call me.'"
LeBron added that he and Kobe Bryant didn't have a real relationship either until LeBron joined the Olympic team with him and when LeBron became a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Until I became a Laker and then he retired, that's when our relationship became really, really good," LeBron said of Kobe Bryant. "He welcomed me, 'Call me, bro. Anything you need in LA, I got you. You're a Laker now, you're family.'"
James' statement is interesting to hear, especially because Jordan was very widely-known to help Kobe Bryant during his active career. Jordan gave Bryant tips on beating the 2008 Celtics, helped him work on moves, and gave him mental tips with winning NBA championships.
